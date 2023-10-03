Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.59% Stock Price Loss

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 2.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.38B, closed the recent trade at $13.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.59% during that session. The BILI stock price is -117.42% off its 52-week high price of $29.46 and 39.26% above the 52-week low of $8.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.90 million shares.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Sporting -0.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the BILI stock price touched $13.55 or saw a rise of 3.35%. Year-to-date, Bilibili Inc ADR shares have moved -42.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) have changed -13.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.