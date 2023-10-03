Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.59% Stock Price Loss

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 2.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.38B, closed the recent trade at $13.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.59% during that session. The BILI stock price is -117.42% off its 52-week high price of $29.46 and 39.26% above the 52-week low of $8.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.90 million shares.
Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information
Sporting -0.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the BILI stock price touched $13.55 or saw a rise of 3.35%. Year-to-date, Bilibili Inc ADR shares have moved -42.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) have changed -13.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.
Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Bilibili Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.65%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -66.07% over the past 5 years.
BILI Dividends
Bilibili Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between November 27 and December 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.86% with a share float percentage of 22.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bilibili Inc ADR having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 11.27 million shares worth more than $170.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 3.44% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 10.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.0 million and represent 3.05% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan Developing World Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 3.2 million shares of worth $48.37 million while later fund manager owns 2.1 million shares of worth $40.01 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.