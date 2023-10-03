Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Deutsche Bank AG (DB) tumbled -1.98%

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.17B, closed the recent trade at $10.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -1.98% during that session. The DB stock price is -30.48% off its 52-week high price of $13.57 and 30.38% above the 52-week low of $7.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 million shares.

Sporting -1.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the DB stock price touched $10.40 or saw a rise of 6.39%. Year-to-date, Deutsche Bank AG shares have moved -9.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have changed -4.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.91% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.77 while the price target rests at a high of $21.24. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -104.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.56% from the levels at last check today.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Deutsche Bank AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.57%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.80% and -54.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.00%.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 15.24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.34%.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank AG is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.49 at a share yield of 4.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.15% with a share float percentage of 42.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Deutsche Bank AG having a total of 604 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 76.41 million shares worth more than $804.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Executive Capital, LP, with the holding of over 67.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $709.61 million and represent 3.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 26.75 million shares of worth $294.49 million while later fund manager owns 15.97 million shares of worth $168.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.