An Analysis Of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) Stock

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64B, closed the recent trade at $29.00 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 3.29% during that session. The ODD stock price is -93.1% off its 52-week high price of $56.00 and 11.0% above the 52-week low of $25.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 799.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.43. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

Sporting 3.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the ODD stock price touched $29.00 or saw a rise of 8.26%. Year-to-date, ODDITY Tech Ltd. shares have moved -38.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) have changed -30.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.73% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $54.00 while the price target rests at a high of $66.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -127.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -86.21% from the levels at last check today.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ODDITY Tech Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $84.39 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $81.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

ODD Dividends

ODDITY Tech Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.98% with a share float percentage of 37.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ODDITY Tech Ltd. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $17.87 million. As of Jul 30, 2023, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held 0.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Jul 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.66 million and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.