An Analysis Of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 8.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.57B, closed the last trade at $4.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -6.58% during that session. The BB stock price is -30.68% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 27.95% above the 52-week low of $3.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.22 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Sporting -6.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the BB stock price touched $4.40 or saw a rise of 12.18%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Ltd shares have moved 34.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have changed -20.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.