An Analysis Of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 8.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.57B, closed the last trade at $4.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -6.58% during that session. The BB stock price is -30.68% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 27.95% above the 52-week low of $3.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.22 million shares.
BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information
Sporting -6.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the BB stock price touched $4.40 or saw a rise of 12.18%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Ltd shares have moved 34.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have changed -20.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.
BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that BlackBerry Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 133.33%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.80%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $172.12 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $200.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2024.
BB Dividends
BlackBerry Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.26% with a share float percentage of 45.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackBerry Ltd having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd with over 46.72 million shares worth more than $258.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd held 8.01% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Fifthdelta Ltd, with the holding of over 42.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $233.61 million and represent 7.24% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 9.98 million shares of worth $55.16 million while later fund manager owns 9.0 million shares of worth $45.88 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.