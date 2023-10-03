Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.69M, closed the last trade at $1.53 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 11.68% during that session. The GROM stock price is -15194.12% off its 52-week high price of $234.00 and 18.3% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 231.33K shares.
Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information
Sporting 11.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the GROM stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 16.85%. Year-to-date, Grom Social Enterprises Inc shares have moved -95.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) have changed -72.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.
Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -88.41% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 58.32% over the past 5 years.
GROM Dividends
Grom Social Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders
The top two institutional holders are Monograph Wealth Advisors, LLC with over 2219.0 shares worth more than $13890.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Monograph Wealth Advisors, LLC held 0.02% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, with the holding of over 1001.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6266.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.