Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.69M, closed the last trade at $1.53 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 11.68% during that session. The GROM stock price is -15194.12% off its 52-week high price of $234.00 and 18.3% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 231.33K shares.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Sporting 11.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the GROM stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 16.85%. Year-to-date, Grom Social Enterprises Inc shares have moved -95.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) have changed -72.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.