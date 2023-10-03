A Detailed Analysis Of BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP)

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.10B, closed the recent trade at $54.90 per share which meant it lost -$1.01 on the day or -1.81% during that session. The BHP stock price is -30.27% off its 52-week high price of $71.52 and 14.54% above the 52-week low of $46.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.46. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP) trade information

Sporting -1.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the BHP stock price touched $54.90 or saw a rise of 4.62%. Year-to-date, BHP Group Limited ADR shares have moved -11.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP) have changed -5.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.06% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $46.62 while the price target rests at a high of $73.83. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -34.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.08% from the levels at last check today.

BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BHP Group Limited ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.81%, compared to 9.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.67% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -5.74% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.10%.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.88 at a share yield of 5.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.64% with a share float percentage of 3.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BHP Group Limited ADR having a total of 760 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 18.57 million shares worth more than $1.11 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 11.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $674.28 million and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Hartford Dividend & Growth Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 5.29 million shares of worth $331.44 million while later fund manager owns 1.93 million shares of worth $120.97 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.