-2.09 Fall Turns Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.55B, closed the recent trade at $18.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -2.09% during that session. The ARCC stock price is -7.46% off its 52-week high price of $20.17 and 12.04% above the 52-week low of $16.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.58.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) trade information

Sporting -2.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/02/23 when the ARCC stock price touched $18.77 or saw a rise of 5.15%. Year-to-date, Ares Capital Corporation shares have moved 1.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) have changed -3.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.41% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.75 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -27.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.22% from the levels at last check today.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ares Capital Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.84%, compared to 19.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.00% and -6.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $647.38 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $661.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $510.41 million and $640 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.80% for the current quarter and 3.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 15.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.90%.

ARCC Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.92 at a share yield of 10.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.18% with a share float percentage of 31.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ares Capital Corporation having a total of 729 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 12.0 million shares worth more than $225.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Royal Bank of Canada held 2.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 11.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $211.4 million and represent 2.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fd. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.22% shares in the company for having 6.78 million shares of worth $132.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.8 million shares of worth $14.99 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.