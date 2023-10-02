Why Should You Consider Adding Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) To Your Portfolio?

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) has a beta value of 3.83 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.10M, closed the recent trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -54.37% during that session. The INBS stock price is -6708.51% off its 52-week high price of $32.00 and -117.02% below the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31210.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 46.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.64.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Sporting -54.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the INBS stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 62.99%. Year-to-date, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc shares have moved -88.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -58.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) have changed -73.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.3% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2027.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2027.66% from the levels at last check today.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.92%, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 77.10% and -32.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 154.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $950k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $311k and $356k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 205.50% for the current quarter and 284.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.95% over the past 5 years.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.71% with a share float percentage of 12.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 3026.0 shares worth more than $8412.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 4157.0 shares of worth $11556.0 while later fund manager owns 3507.0 shares of worth $9574.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.