Why Should You Add Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) To Your Portfolio?

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 3.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $407.99M, closed the last trade at $1.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -7.23% during that session. The URG stock price is -9.09% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 46.75% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Sporting -7.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the URG stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Ur-Energy Inc. shares have moved 33.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have changed 16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.18.