Why Should We Buy Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) Stock?

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $261.22M, closed the recent trade at $2.51 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 13.57% during that session. The CURV stock price is -106.77% off its 52-week high price of $5.19 and 51.79% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 228.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) trade information

Sporting 13.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the CURV stock price touched $2.51 or saw a rise of 8.73%. Year-to-date, Torrid Holdings Inc shares have moved -15.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 97.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) have changed 11.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.10, which means that the shares’ value could drop -19.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.60. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.24% from the levels at last check today.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Torrid Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -89.58%, compared to -5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -171.40% and -75.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $244.89 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $266.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2024.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -85.16% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

CURV Dividends

Torrid Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 08 and December 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.66% with a share float percentage of 95.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Torrid Holdings Inc having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sycamore Partners Management, L.P with over 82.35 million shares worth more than $201.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sycamore Partners Management, L.P held 79.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., with the holding of over 0.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.23 million and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $0.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.