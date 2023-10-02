Why Do You Need To Add Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) To Your Portfolio?

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $112.00M, closed the last trade at $1.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -7.61% during that session. The BLRX stock price is -39.01% off its 52-week high price of $2.53 and 69.78% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Sporting -7.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the BLRX stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 14.15%. Year-to-date, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR shares have moved 208.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) have changed 30.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1053.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -284.62% from current levels.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bioline Rx Ltd ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 114.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.92%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.00% and -33.30% for the next quarter.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.62% over the past 5 years.

BLRX Dividends

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.24% with a share float percentage of 5.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bioline Rx Ltd ADR having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 0.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.34 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.