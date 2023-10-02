Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Toast Inc (TOST)?

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 2.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.81B, closed the recent trade at $18.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -1.74% during that session. The TOST stock price is -46.66% off its 52-week high price of $27.00 and 14.34% above the 52-week low of $15.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Toast Inc (TOST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.27. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Toast, Inc.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Sporting -1.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the TOST stock price touched $18.41 or saw a rise of 4.71%. Year-to-date, Toast Inc shares have moved 2.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) have changed -16.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.31% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -68.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.09% from the levels at last check today.

Toast Inc (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Toast Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.44%, compared to 21.20% for the industry.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.05% with a share float percentage of 90.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toast Inc having a total of 494 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 31.58 million shares worth more than $712.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 27.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $620.47 million and represent 6.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.67% shares in the company for having 15.08 million shares of worth $340.41 million while later fund manager owns 10.82 million shares of worth $244.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.