When Does Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Become A Good Investment?

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) has a beta value of 3.67 and has seen 7.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $576.81M, closed the last trade at $1.28 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.40% during that session. The FCEL stock price is -240.62% off its 52-week high price of $4.36 and 11.72% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.03 million shares.

Sporting 2.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the FCEL stock price touched $1.28 or saw a rise of 4.48%. Year-to-date, Fuelcell Energy Inc shares have moved -53.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have changed -9.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 81.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.28.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fuelcell Energy Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.38%, compared to -4.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.30% and -60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.69 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 51.14% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 25.55% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

FCEL Dividends

Fuelcell Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 18 and December 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.45% with a share float percentage of 50.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fuelcell Energy Inc having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 42.42 million shares worth more than $54.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 10.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 38.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.77 million and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 12.55 million shares of worth $16.06 million while later fund manager owns 10.48 million shares of worth $13.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.