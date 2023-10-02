What Are The Chances Of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Being A Good Investment?

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 12.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.35M, closed the last trade at $2.01 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 6.35% during that session. The SOUN stock price is -154.23% off its 52-week high price of $5.11 and 53.73% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.