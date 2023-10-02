What Are The Chances Of Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Being A Good Investment?

Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 5.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.40M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -18.12% during that session. The BXRX stock price is -3208.11% off its 52-week high price of $12.24 and 18.92% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.75 million shares.

Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Sporting -18.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the BXRX stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 52.56%. Year-to-date, Baudax Bio Inc shares have moved -88.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX) have changed -16.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 12990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.