Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) has a beta value of 3.71 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $277.21M, closed the recent trade at $3.24 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 5.19% during that session. The HIVE stock price is -111.11% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 58.02% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Sporting 5.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the HIVE stock price touched $3.24 or saw a rise of 4.99%. Year-to-date, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 125.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) have changed -11.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -116.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -100.62% from the levels at last check today.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.26%, compared to 0.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.80% and 82.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.85 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $28.6 million and $14.32 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -16.60% for the current quarter and 113.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.45% over the past 5 years.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.17% with a share float percentage of 16.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 2.84 million shares worth more than $13.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 3.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Toroso Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 2.81 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.02 million and represent 3.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.42% shares in the company for having 3.8 million shares of worth $20.62 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $4.8 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.