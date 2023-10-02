Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Bionomics Ltd. ADR

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) has a beta value of -0.07 and has seen 6.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.03M, closed the last trade at $2.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -19.88% during that session. The BNOX stock price is -303.7% off its 52-week high price of $10.90 and 65.56% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) trade information

Sporting -19.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the BNOX stock price touched $2.70 or saw a rise of 57.88%. Year-to-date, Bionomics Ltd. ADR shares have moved -41.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 152.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) have changed 61.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -270.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -122.22% from current levels.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bionomics Ltd. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.39%, compared to 12.30% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $260k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $260k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.16% over the past 5 years.

BNOX Dividends

Bionomics Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.36% with a share float percentage of 7.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bionomics Ltd. ADR having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 1.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 80971.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.