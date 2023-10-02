Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) Upper

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) has a beta value of -0.74 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.69M, closed the recent trade at $0.78 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 10.56% during that session. The NRSN stock price is -273.08% off its 52-week high price of $2.91 and 11.54% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30620.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.71K shares.
The consensus among analysts is that NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information
Sporting 10.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the NRSN stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 9.42%. Year-to-date, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd shares have moved -35.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) have changed -16.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 23820.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -861.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -284.62% from the levels at last check today.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -54.36% over the past 6 months.
NRSN Dividends
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 36.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.94% with a share float percentage of 1.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.27 million shares worth more than $1.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.29% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 100000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.