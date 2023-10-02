WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ: WAVD) investors to reap big returns again

WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.57M, closed the recent trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 10.72% during that session. The WAVD stock price is -400.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.45 and 27.59% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

Sporting 10.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the WAVD stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 18.36%. Year-to-date, WaveDancer Inc shares have moved -40.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) have changed -9.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 51520.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.