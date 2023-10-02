WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ: WAVD) investors to reap big returns again

WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.57M, closed the recent trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 10.72% during that session. The WAVD stock price is -400.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.45 and 27.59% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.
WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information
Sporting 10.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the WAVD stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 18.36%. Year-to-date, WaveDancer Inc shares have moved -40.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) have changed -9.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 51520.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.
WaveDancer Inc (WAVD) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -1.14% over the past 6 months.
WAVD Dividends
WaveDancer Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders
Insiders own 25.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.46% with a share float percentage of 4.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WaveDancer Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lafayette Investments, Inc with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $35142.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Lafayette Investments, Inc held 0.82% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 89671.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25251.0 and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 52421.0 shares of worth $14761.0 while later fund manager owns 38923.0 shares of worth $10960.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.