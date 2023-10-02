Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA): What Makes The Stock Good?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 3.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.99B, closed the recent trade at $22.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -1.08% during that session. The WBA stock price is -92.23% off its 52-week high price of $42.29 and 6.45% above the 52-week low of $20.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Sporting -1.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the WBA stock price touched $22.00 or saw a rise of 1.92%. Year-to-date, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares have moved -41.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have changed -13.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.63%, compared to -25.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.80% and -22.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.40%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.82 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.79% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -20.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.71%.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on October 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.95 at a share yield of 8.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.09% with a share float percentage of 73.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc having a total of 1,575 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 75.71 million shares worth more than $1.67 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 66.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.47 billion and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 22.89 million shares of worth $503.83 million while later fund manager owns 17.05 million shares of worth $375.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.