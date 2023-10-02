VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) Shares Lost -$0.09 After Investor Confidence Dipped

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) has a beta value of -0.17 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $448.59M, closed the last trade at $3.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.80% during that session. The VNET stock price is -118.21% off its 52-week high price of $6.83 and 19.17% above the 52-week low of $2.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Arista Networks, Inc..

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Sporting -2.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the VNET stock price touched $3.13 or saw a rise of 5.15%. Year-to-date, VNET Group Inc ADR shares have moved -44.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) have changed -10.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.83 while the price target rests at a high of $59.68. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1806.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -597.44% from current levels.

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VNET Group Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.92%, compared to 19.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.38% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 66.65% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.52%.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between November 20 and November 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.79% with a share float percentage of 77.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VNET Group Inc ADR having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 14.33 million shares worth more than $41.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FIL LTD held 10.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Inc, with the holding of over 10.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.17 million and represent 7.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 1.7 million shares of worth $5.0 million while later fund manager owns 1.65 million shares of worth $4.9 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.