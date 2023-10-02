Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)’s -1.34% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 2.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the last trade at $11.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.34% during that session. The VKTX stock price is -132.34% off its 52-week high price of $25.72 and 76.33% above the 52-week low of $2.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.09. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $MarketAxess Holdings, Inc..

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Sporting -1.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the VKTX stock price touched $11.07 or saw a rise of 13.65%. Year-to-date, Viking Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 17.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have changed -19.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.68.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viking Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.11%, compared to 12.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.56% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 0.14% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.75% with a share float percentage of 73.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viking Therapeutics Inc having a total of 246 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.98 million shares worth more than $242.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.77 million and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.31% shares in the company for having 3.31 million shares of worth $47.95 million while later fund manager owns 2.88 million shares of worth $39.83 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.