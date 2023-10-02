Treasure Global Inc (TGL) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.65M, closed the recent trade at $0.26 per share which meant 1.48% during that session. The TGL stock price is -1123.08% off its 52-week high price of $3.18 and 19.23% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 198.55K shares.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Sporting 1.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the TGL stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 15.86%. Year-to-date, Treasure Global Inc shares have moved -84.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) have changed -26.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 44950.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.