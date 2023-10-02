Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 15.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.68B, closed the last trade at $2.39 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.70% during that session. The TLRY stock price is -114.23% off its 52-week high price of $5.12 and 37.24% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Sporting 1.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the TLRY stock price touched $2.39 or saw a rise of 9.13%. Year-to-date, Tilray Brands Inc shares have moved -11.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have changed -10.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 105.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.90 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -77.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.5% from current levels.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tilray Brands Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.50% and 54.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.20%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $174 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $178.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 92.92% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.00%.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.03% with a share float percentage of 10.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tilray Brands Inc having a total of 401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 7.6 million shares worth more than $19.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 1.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.96 million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 7.98 million shares of worth $12.45 million while later fund manager owns 2.22 million shares of worth $6.57 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.