Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 4.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $143.49M, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.91% during that session. The LLAP stock price is -315.66% off its 52-week high price of $3.45 and 4.82% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 million shares.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Sporting -1.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the LLAP stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 19.42%. Year-to-date, Terran Orbital Corp shares have moved -47.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) have changed -30.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.