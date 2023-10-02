TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) Dropped -31.80% In One Month

TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.54M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant 1.62% during that session. The GLG stock price is -842.86% off its 52-week high price of $1.32 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.81 million shares.

TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Sporting 1.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the GLG stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 8.5%. Year-to-date, TD Holdings Inc shares have moved -87.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) have changed -31.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.