Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.47M, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 10.03% during that session. The SNPX stock price is -1656.82% off its 52-week high price of $7.73 and 40.91% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Sporting 10.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the SNPX stock price touched $0.44 . Year-to-date, Synaptogenix Inc shares have moved -62.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) have changed -15.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3081.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3081.82% from current levels.

Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.80% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.59% over the past 5 years.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.69% with a share float percentage of 4.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synaptogenix Inc having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 62316.0 shares worth more than $57798.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc, with the holding of over 30000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27825.0 and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 37733.0 shares of worth $31695.0 while later fund manager owns 17391.0 shares of worth $16130.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.