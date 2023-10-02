Sunrun Inc (RUN): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 12.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.73B, closed the last trade at $12.56 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 2.11% during that session. The RUN stock price is -165.37% off its 52-week high price of $33.33 and 8.44% above the 52-week low of $11.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.29 million shares.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Sporting 2.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the RUN stock price touched $12.56 or saw a rise of 7.03%. Year-to-date, Sunrun Inc shares have moved -47.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) have changed -18.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.94.