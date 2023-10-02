Small Cap Stock enCore Energy Corp (EU) Is A Buy – Analysts

enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 2.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $470.68M, closed the last trade at $3.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.98% during that session. The EU stock price is -8.28% off its 52-week high price of $3.53 and 46.01% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 962.39K shares.

enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU) trade information

Sporting -2.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the EU stock price touched $3.26 or saw a rise of 7.65%. Year-to-date, enCore Energy Corp shares have moved 37.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU) have changed 26.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.02.