Small Cap Stock enCore Energy Corp (EU) Is A Buy – Analysts

enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 2.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $470.68M, closed the last trade at $3.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.98% during that session. The EU stock price is -8.28% off its 52-week high price of $3.53 and 46.01% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 962.39K shares.
enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU) trade information
Sporting -2.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the EU stock price touched $3.26 or saw a rise of 7.65%. Year-to-date, enCore Energy Corp shares have moved 37.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU) have changed 26.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.02.
enCore Energy Corp (EU) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 52.34% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -147.07% over the past 5 years.
EU Dividends
enCore Energy Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.58% with a share float percentage of 20.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with enCore Energy Corp having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.57 million shares worth more than $24.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.21% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 5.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.55 million and represent 3.71% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.80% shares in the company for having 6.98 million shares of worth $22.74 million while later fund manager owns 6.04 million shares of worth $19.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.16% of company’s outstanding stock.