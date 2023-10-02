SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) Has Fallen -24.74%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.24M, closed the recent trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -24.74% during that session. The SSU stock price is -2947.62% off its 52-week high price of $6.40 and -14.29% below the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 290.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.