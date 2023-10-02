Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) has a beta value of 2.70 and has seen 77.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.43B, closed the last trade at $16.00 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 1.46% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -26.5% off its 52-week high price of $20.24 and 63.5% above the 52-week low of $5.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 51.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 60.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.40. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Sporting 1.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the PLTR stock price touched $16.00 or saw a rise of 4.82%. Year-to-date, Palantir Technologies Inc shares have moved 149.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) have changed -2.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 154.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.43, which means that the shares’ value could drop -10.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 68.75% from current levels.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Palantir Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 96.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 283.33%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 500.00% and 75.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.10%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $555.36 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $599.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $470.31 million and $508.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.10% for the current quarter and 17.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.97% over the past 5 years.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.28% with a share float percentage of 39.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palantir Technologies Inc having a total of 1,079 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 168.58 million shares worth more than $2.58 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 103.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.58 billion and represent 5.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 53.42 million shares of worth $818.96 million while later fund manager owns 39.41 million shares of worth $604.09 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.