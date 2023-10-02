Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) has seen 48.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.52M, closed the recent trade at $0.78 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 44.15% during that session. The ICCM stock price is -506.41% off its 52-week high price of $4.73 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 200.13K shares.

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

Sporting 44.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the ICCM stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 20.4%. Year-to-date, Icecure Medical Ltd shares have moved -49.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) have changed -28.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 37390.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.