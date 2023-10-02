Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) has seen 48.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.52M, closed the recent trade at $0.78 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 44.15% during that session. The ICCM stock price is -506.41% off its 52-week high price of $4.73 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 200.13K shares.
Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information
Sporting 44.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the ICCM stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 20.4%. Year-to-date, Icecure Medical Ltd shares have moved -49.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) have changed -28.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 37390.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.90 while the price target rests at a high of $4.73. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -506.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -143.59% from the levels at last check today.
Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Icecure Medical Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.74%, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.20% and 18.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.00%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $634k and $939k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.90% for the current quarter and 31.00% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.72% over the past 5 years.
ICCM Dividends
Icecure Medical Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 47.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.80% with a share float percentage of 1.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Icecure Medical Ltd having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company.