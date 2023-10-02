ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Forecast To Rise 7.69% To Reach Consensus Target Price

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 4.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.56M, closed the recent trade at $1.20 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 47.02% during that session. The PIXY stock price is -1980.83% off its 52-week high price of $24.97 and 70.0% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 million shares.
The consensus among analysts is that ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.
ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information
Sporting 47.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the PIXY stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 96.38%. Year-to-date, ShiftPixy Inc shares have moved -94.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 205.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) have changed 102.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 10620.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.88.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.30 while the price target rests at a high of $1.30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -8.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.33% from the levels at last check today.
ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -72.96% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.20%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.25% over the past 5 years.
PIXY Dividends
ShiftPixy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 10 and December 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.