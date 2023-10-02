ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Forecast To Rise 7.69% To Reach Consensus Target Price

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 4.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.56M, closed the recent trade at $1.20 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 47.02% during that session. The PIXY stock price is -1980.83% off its 52-week high price of $24.97 and 70.0% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.