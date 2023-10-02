Shares Of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) Declined -44.94% In One Month

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 2.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $232.32M, closed the last trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 5.27% during that session. The BETR stock price is -13006.25% off its 52-week high price of $62.91 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.25 million shares.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

Sporting 5.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the BETR stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. shares have moved -95.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) have changed -44.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.