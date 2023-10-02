Shares Of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) Declined -44.94% In One Month

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 2.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $232.32M, closed the last trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 5.27% during that session. The BETR stock price is -13006.25% off its 52-week high price of $62.91 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.25 million shares.
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information
Sporting 5.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the BETR stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. shares have moved -95.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) have changed -44.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -95.25% over the past 6 months.
BETR Dividends
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders
The top two institutional holders are Meteora Capital, LLC with over 23150.0 shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Meteora Capital, LLC held 1.13% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 11702.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.57% of shares outstanding.