Shares In Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) -1.50% Down, YTD

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 5.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41B, closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.50% during that session. The GSAT stock price is -77.86% off its 52-week high price of $2.33 and 35.11% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.94 million shares.

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) trade information

Sporting 6.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the GSAT stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 0.76%. Year-to-date, Globalstar Inc. shares have moved -1.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) have changed -6.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.88.