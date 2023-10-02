SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) has a beta value of -0.22 and has seen 19.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.47M, closed the recent trade at $0.33 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 26.06% during that session. The ICU stock price is -6566.67% off its 52-week high price of $22.00 and 51.52% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Sporting 26.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the ICU stock price touched $0.33 or saw a rise of 12.93%. Year-to-date, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares have moved -91.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 89.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) have changed 26.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -203.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -203.03% from the levels at last check today.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.11% over the past 6 months.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 86.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.45% with a share float percentage of 54.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeaStar Medical Holding Corp having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 55375.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28795.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 12405.0 shares of worth $6450.0 while later fund manager owns 9979.0 shares of worth $5189.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.