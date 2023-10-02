Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $762.16M, closed the last trade at $3.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -3.01% during that session. The SANA stock price is -106.98% off its 52-week high price of $8.01 and 22.74% above the 52-week low of $2.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 924.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.86. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Sporting -3.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the SANA stock price touched $3.87 or saw a rise of 6.75%. Year-to-date, Sana Biotechnology Inc shares have moved -2.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) have changed -29.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 25.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -235.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -55.04% from current levels.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sana Biotechnology Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.21%, compared to 12.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -112.10% over the past 5 years.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.79% with a share float percentage of 103.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sana Biotechnology Inc having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 33.29 million shares worth more than $198.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 16.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.2 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 2.97 million shares of worth $17.69 million while later fund manager owns 2.83 million shares of worth $15.14 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.