Samsara Inc (IOT) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.49B, closed the last trade at $25.21 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.84% during that session. The IOT stock price is -28.56% off its 52-week high price of $32.41 and 66.6% above the 52-week low of $8.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Samsara Inc (IOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.