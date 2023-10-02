Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.68B, closed the recent trade at $11.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -3.68% during that session. The ROIV stock price is -17.69% off its 52-week high price of $13.24 and 72.09% above the 52-week low of $3.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.22. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Sporting -3.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the ROIV stock price touched $11.25 or saw a rise of 15.03%. Year-to-date, Roivant Sciences Ltd shares have moved 40.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) have changed -2.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -104.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.67% from the levels at last check today.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Roivant Sciences Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 52.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.51%, compared to 12.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.60% and 38.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 135.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.18 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.79% over the past 5 years.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.52% with a share float percentage of 89.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roivant Sciences Ltd having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are QVT Financial LP with over 122.54 million shares worth more than $1.39 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, QVT Financial LP held 15.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with the holding of over 83.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $938.67 million and represent 10.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 9.81 million shares of worth $110.94 million while later fund manager owns 9.57 million shares of worth $108.21 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.