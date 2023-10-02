Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 3.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.12B, closed the last trade at $4.38 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The RKLB stock price is -83.79% off its 52-week high price of $8.05 and 20.55% above the 52-week low of $3.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.56. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.