Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Must Gain 51.46% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) has a beta value of 4.32 and has seen 14.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.73B, closed the last trade at $9.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The RIOT stock price is -121.33% off its 52-week high price of $20.65 and 65.17% above the 52-week low of $3.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Sporting -1.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the RIOT stock price touched $9.33 or saw a rise of 5.85%. Year-to-date, Riot Platforms Inc shares have moved 175.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) have changed -22.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -146.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -71.49% from current levels.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Riot Platforms Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -125.53%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.70% and 71.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.81 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $98.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $57.04 million and $60.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.40% for the current quarter and 64.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.06% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 73.32% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Platforms Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.11% with a share float percentage of 45.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Riot Platforms Inc having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 17.93 million shares worth more than $211.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.3 million and represent 6.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 5.27 million shares of worth $62.34 million while later fund manager owns 4.29 million shares of worth $50.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.