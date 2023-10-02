PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Estimation And Forecast

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $919.98M, closed the last trade at $5.61 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 2.37% during that session. The PCT stock price is -111.94% off its 52-week high price of $11.89 and 20.86% above the 52-week low of $4.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.