Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $417.57M, closed the last trade at $3.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -6.19% during that session. The ORGO stock price is -41.51% off its 52-week high price of $4.50 and 43.71% above the 52-week low of $1.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 877.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Sporting -6.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the ORGO stock price touched $3.18 or saw a rise of 8.62%. Year-to-date, Organogenesis Holdings Inc shares have moved 18.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) have changed 11.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.66% from current levels.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Organogenesis Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -108.33%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $101.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $116.86 million and $115.52 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.70% for the current quarter and -11.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -88.91% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.41%.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.69% with a share float percentage of 77.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Organogenesis Holdings Inc having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Soleus Capital Management, L.P. with over 11.73 million shares worth more than $38.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Soleus Capital Management, L.P. held 8.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.09 million and represent 3.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 1.88 million shares of worth $6.26 million while later fund manager owns 1.63 million shares of worth $4.57 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.