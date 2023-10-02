Nikola Corp (NKLA) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 75.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34B, closed the last trade at $1.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -4.85% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -152.87% off its 52-week high price of $3.97 and 66.88% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 108.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 93.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nikola Corp (NKLA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Sporting -4.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the NKLA stock price touched $1.57 or saw a rise of 7.65%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corp shares have moved -27.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed 23.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 191.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -218.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.31% from current levels.

Nikola Corp (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nikola Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.04%, compared to 17.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.40% and 67.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 138.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.51 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $22.14 million and $6.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.20% for the current quarter and 923.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 37.71% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.59%.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.96% with a share float percentage of 32.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nikola Corp having a total of 340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 44.62 million shares worth more than $61.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 5.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 43.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.72 million and represent 5.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 20.23 million shares of worth $27.92 million while later fund manager owns 13.57 million shares of worth $16.01 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.