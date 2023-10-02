Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Gain 2.37%, Marking Win By Bears

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 26.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.61M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.37% during that session. The MULN stock price is -30400.0% off its 52-week high price of $137.25 and 13.33% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 46.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 64.70 million shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Sporting 2.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the MULN stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 21.05%. Year-to-date, Mullen Automotive Inc shares have moved -99.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) have changed -19.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.