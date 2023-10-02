MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) Shares Have Declined -86.58% Year To Date

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) has a beta value of -2.49 and has seen 18.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.41M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.65% during that session. The LIFW stock price is -728.57% off its 52-week high price of $1.74 and 80.95% above the 52-week low of $0.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 145.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

Sporting -1.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the LIFW stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 15.66%. Year-to-date, MSP Recovery Inc shares have moved -86.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) have changed 183.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1328.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1328.57% from current levels.

MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.13% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.63 million for the current quarter.

LIFW Dividends

MSP Recovery Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 96.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.45% with a share float percentage of 91.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MSP Recovery Inc having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 4.68 million shares worth more than $1.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Palantir Technologies Inc., with the holding of over 2.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.71 million and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 1.86 million shares of worth $0.61 million while later fund manager owns 1.62 million shares of worth $0.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.