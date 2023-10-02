Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ: MKUL) Surprises Wall Street With 3.45% Stock Price Gain

Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) has a beta value of -5.03 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.11M, closed the recent trade at $0.15 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.45% during that session. The MKUL stock price is -3886.67% off its 52-week high price of $5.98 and 13.33% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 387.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Molekule Group Inc (MKUL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) trade information

Sporting 3.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the MKUL stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 58.33%. Year-to-date, Molekule Group Inc shares have moved -95.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -48.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) have changed -83.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 82310.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -4566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4566.67% from the levels at last check today.

Molekule Group Inc (MKUL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -91.12% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22,186.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.5 million and $91k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 833.30% for the current quarter and 16,383.50% for the next.

MKUL Dividends

Molekule Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.75% with a share float percentage of 45.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molekule Group Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Foundry Group Next, LLC with over 7.22 million shares worth more than $1.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Foundry Group Next, LLC held 20.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 3.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.49 million and represent 9.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $20276.0 while later fund manager owns 77685.0 shares of worth $11419.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.