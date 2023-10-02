Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 12.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43B, closed the last trade at $1.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.70% during that session. The LUMN stock price is -467.61% off its 52-week high price of $8.06 and 8.45% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.91 million shares.
The consensus among analysts is that Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.
Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) trade information
Sporting -0.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the LUMN stock price touched $1.42 or saw a rise of 4.7%. Year-to-date, Lumen Technologies Inc shares have moved -72.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) have changed -8.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 152.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.31.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -181.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.63% from current levels.
Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Lumen Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -81.94%, compared to 16.90% for the industry.
LUMN Dividends
Lumen Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.