Lilium N.V. (LILM) Is Down -1.33%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 3.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $288.08M, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.33% during that session. The LILM stock price is -233.8% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 47.89% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.34 million shares.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Sporting -1.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the LILM stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 19.32%. Year-to-date, Lilium N.V shares have moved -37.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) have changed -33.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.