Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) has seen 27.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.45B, closed the last trade at $20.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.15% during that session. The KVUE stock price is -38.45% off its 52-week high price of $27.80 and 0.65% above the 52-week low of $19.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 38.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kenvue Inc (KVUE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.08. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Sporting -0.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the KVUE stock price touched $20.08 or saw a rise of 3.69%. Year-to-date, Kenvue Inc shares have moved -25.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) have changed -12.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -49.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.48% from current levels.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.92 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.93 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -4.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.48%.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.38 at a share yield of 1.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 89.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.82% with a share float percentage of 46.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kenvue Inc having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 26.32 million shares worth more than $695.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 1.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 18.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $492.51 million and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.99% shares in the company for having 18.94 million shares of worth $436.48 million while later fund manager owns 16.12 million shares of worth $371.55 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.